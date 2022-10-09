Are The Canadian Markets Open On Thanksgiving Day? Here Are 5 Interesting Facts

Oct. 10, 2022, is Thanksgiving in Canada, an annual Canadian holiday that is held on the second Monday of October to celebrate the seasonal harvest and the friends, family and blessings Canadians are thankful for.

The Canadian markets are closed, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

The holiday is unique to Canada and not connected to Columbus Day or Indigenous Day in the U.S., which happen to be observed on the same day this year.

Although some of the Canadian Thanksgiving concepts have been influenced by Thanksgiving in the U.S., such as the traditional foods served, Thanksgiving in Canada has its own history, which is more closely connected to European traditions and Canada’s indigenous peoples.

Also Read: Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Here are 5 interesting facts about Thanksgiving in Canada:

Thanksgiving in Canada predates the arrival of European settlers. Many Canadians recognize that the Indigenous people of Turtle Island (now referred to as North America) practiced traditions of thanksgiving as a reward for the long work of harvesting crops and game. The first Canadian Thanksgiving took place in 1578, 43 years before the first “American” Thanksgiving, in Newfoundland, Canada. Later, in 1606, feasts between French settlers and the native Mi’kmaq were shared. The holiday was officially declared in 1879 and set to take place on Nov. 6 of each year. After WW1, the date was changed to the second Monday in October, to ensure Thanksgiving would never coincide with Remembrance Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 to honor and commemorate Canada’s armed forces. Despite the official Thanksgiving always taking place on a Monday, Canadians celebrate with family and friends on either of all three days across the long weekend or on more than one day, with foods like turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, corn, yams, stuffing and pies. Hams and roast beef dinners are also cooked instead of turkey. Although most Canadians consider Thanksgiving to be a statutory holiday, in the Atlantic provinces of Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, Thanksgiving is optional.

Photo: Courtesy of Joseph Morris on Flickr