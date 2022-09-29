Elon Musk Highlights Starlink's Utility In 'Heavy Seas & Hurricane Winds' As Ian Rages

Elon Musk on Wednesday highlighted the advantages of having a Starlink internet connection during rough weather as Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in the United States, causes damage to life and property in Florida.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter late on Wednesday and said the Starlink Maritime system enables high-speed internet connectivity even in “heavy seas & hurricane winds.”

Starlink Maritime system enables high speed Internet connectivity even in heavy seas & hurricane winds https://t.co/6R4p73UGOT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, he revealed the windspeed that the Starlink connection can withstand. “Rated for 280+ kph (174+ mph) winds," Musk wrote.

Rated for 280+ kph (174+ mph) winds https://t.co/qJBdykpTT9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2022

Starlink is Musk's SpaceX-owned company that provides low-latency, high-speed broadband internet. The service is now available in about 40 countries across all seven continents, including Antarctica.

SpaceX launched Starlink Maritime in July to provide internet connectivity for the maritime sector, including merchant vessels, rigs and premium yachts. The service promises download speeds of up to 350 Mbps at sea.

The service costs a one-time payment of $10,000 for the hardware and recurring monthly payment of $5,000, and applicable service tax.

Why It’s Important: Starlink has gained in popularity due to its high-speed connection and also its utility during crises, including geopolitical tensions. When the war with Russia snapped connectivity in Ukraine, Musk sent Starlink terminals to the country, which came in handy for the latter.

Recently, Musk announced Starlink would be activated in Iran following the internet blackout in the country in response to a public uprising against the government.

On the flip side, a recent report suggested, Starlink could be losing the edge it has over rival providers, with speeds decreasing with the significant increase in signups.