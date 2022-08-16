Analysts Expect Thoughtworks' Constraints To Abate In Upcoming Quarters

- Thoughtworks Holding, Inc TWKS clocked 27.5% revenue growth in Q2 to $332.1 million, beating the consensus of $328.3 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.11 was in-line with the consensus.
- RBC analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated Outperform and cut the price target from $25 to $22.
- Q2 results and guidance highlight that TWKS' premium solutions/services continue to be in demand, he noted.
- However, client funding constraints (for tech scale-up projects), implementation delays (expected to ramp in Q4 vs. Q3), and COVID-related pressures in China led to a more challenging Q3, with a rebound expected in Q4, as some of these issues decrease.
- Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar reiterated a Buy.
- Thoughtworks beat 2Q22 but provided a below-consensus 3Q22 outlook, he noted.
- Meanwhile, it left its FY22 constant currency growth outlook unchanged.
- The lower-than-expected 3Q22 outlook is due to (i) funding constraints at some tech clients, (ii) some client ramps delayed to 4Q, and (iii) lower utilization (particularly in China), he noted.
- The full-year outlook assumes most of these events are one-time in nature with a quick return to normal in 4Q22, but this is likely to lead to some investor concerns around visibility and downturn positioning, he added.
- He likes Thoughtworks' overall positioning and views the valuation as attractive.
- Price Action: TWKS shares traded lower by 5.04% at $14.50 on the last check Tuesday.
