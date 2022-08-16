ñol

Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Up Despite Losses in Bigger Coins, 'DOGE Millionaire' Cheers Portfolio Rise

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 16, 2022 6:48 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin gains intact Tuesday morning even as major cryptos decline
  • Memecoin's trading volume drops nearly 41%.
  • 'Millionaire' investor shares portfolio rise after DOGE shoots up 20% in a month
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 1.3% higher at $0.08 over 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning.

DOGE rose even as other major coins traded in the red at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap declined 2.7% to $1.14 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 1.3%
24-hour against Bitcoin 3.6%
24-hour against Ethereum 4.4%
7-day 11.7%
30-day 23.05%

YTD performance

 -54.15%

The DOGE Factors

  • Dogecoin was among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz. The three most-mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu. DOGE was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE dropped 40.9% to $888.19 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data showed that $2.99 million worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin rose.
  • Dogecoin’s relative strength index stood at 65.61, according to TradingView. An RSI over 70 makes an asset overbought, while one below 30 means an asset is in oversold territory.

Bearishness Returns to Cryptos

Major coins traded lower, tracking stocks, on Monday evening. Equity investors fretted over weak Chinese economic data.

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett warned his Twitter followers to be on the lookout for the dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against six other currencies. He said if the dollar index remains firm at the current levels, risk assets could come under pressure.

Easy Come, Easy Go

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus warned his followers that in cryptocurrencies gains of three months can get “wiped out” in three minutes. 

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin “millionaire” Glauber Contessoto said that DOGE rose 20% this month.​​ Contessoto also shared a screenshot of an investment portfolio worth $302,015.97, which reflected over $56,000 in gains.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinMeme CoinsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

