SurgePays CEO Says Company Walking The Talk Amid High Inflation And On Track To Reach 500,000 Subscribers By 2023

SurgePays Inc. SURG CEO Brian Cox was a guest at Benzinga’s All Access on July 29.
SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on unbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays-owned Torch Wireless provides subsidized broadband internet connectivity to low-income households through the affordable connectivity program (ACP).
What's Benzinga’s All Access?
Benzinga’s All Access show is a platform for discovering what’s trending in the stock and investment world. In all shows, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you live conversations with executives across a wide range of industries.
Catch the show at 9:15 a.m. ET every Friday so you don’t miss exclusive interviews with industry-leading executives.
Benzinga’s All Access Show Meets Brian Cox
When asked how the ACP fits into SurgePay's growth strategy and revenue growth, Cox said the company’s focus is not on how many new customers it acquires on a daily basis. Instead, it looks at how many suscribers they will have in the long term.
"My goal is not how many new customers we can get everyday. … I am thinking a year and a half down the road, how do I get to half a million subscribers by the end of 2023 and reverse engineering the possibilities to end up with that destination," Cox said.
The host, Zunaid Suleman, asked Cox to explain how the communities SurgePays focuses on have been adopting their services.
Cox responded that when the company sets up a tent in a neighborhood, the reception is overwhelming. He noted that the rate of adoption in the places they go to is always equivalent to the number of devices their team bring in each month. For instance, if they bring 35,000 tablets, that will be the number of subscribers they hit in that neighborhood.
Responding to how inflation is impacting the company, Cox said, “We exist in the bottom third of the economy — the low income, underserved, underbanked — so this does not affect us at all. As a matter of fact, it increases our addressable market.” According to Cox, SurgePays hasn’t faced any hiccups from economic tension.
Cox also explained how SurgePays' acquisition of Torch Wireless will help the company achieve its target of 500,000 subscribers by 2023 and the financial strength of the company to achieve that goal.
Missed the live show? Watch the replay here:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.