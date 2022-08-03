Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT shares are soaring in Wednesday's after-hours session following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest.
According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal. Global Blood Therapeutics is reportedly working with advisors to evaluate potential takeover offers.
Global Blood Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, starting with sickle cell disease.
The company is set to report its second-quarter financial results after the market close on Aug. 8.
GBT Price Action: Global Blood Therapeutics is making new 52-week highs in Wednesday's after-hours session.
The stock was up 29.7% in after-hours at $44 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.
