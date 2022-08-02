ñol

Russia Uncertainty Causes European Gas Prices To Rise: Traders Eye Vladmir Putin-Led Country's Next Move

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 5:49 AM | 1 min read

European natural gas prices rose on Tuesday as focus shifted to concerns of supply from Russia, while questions remain on the pace of demand destruction.

Price Movement: Benchmark futures were trading near EUR 200 per megawatt-hour mark after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC OGZPY cut flows on the Nord Stream pipeline to about 20% of capacity last week, Bloomberg reported.

Traders are staring at a lack of clarity on further moves from Vladimir Putin-led Russia as the country has reduced exports to Europe to multiyear lows this summer. The supply is less than a third of normal volumes, as per the report.

Inflation Fears: The curbs put by Russia have sent nations scrambling to stockpile gas ahead of winter. The supply cut has pushed prices to early-March highs while surging energy bills are stoking fears of sending parts of the continent into recession, according to the report.

Gas Storage: European facilities are close to 69% full. Supply from Russia in the coming months along with Europe’s ability to ration gas and attract liquefied natural gas from Asia will be key factors going ahead.

Read Next: Oil Slips Further As Demand Concerns Deepen: What Key Global Factory Data Shows

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

