Capstone Secures New 600 kW EaaS Rental Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 1:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp's CGRN Alaska distributor Artic Energy has secured a new 12-month Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) rental contract with a local oil and gas company headquartered in Anchorage. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The oil exploration company, which has established a dominant acreage position on the North Slope, looks to reduce its environmental impact.
  • Capstone's EaaS business provides a lower cost and carbon footprint for on-site energy systems in energy-intense businesses like oil and gas, hospitality, commercial, industrial, cannabis, and bitcoin mining.
  • Capstone helps customers manage capital costs and meet their environmental impact targets. It recently turned to a "re-rent" strategy to keep up with demand.
  • "Capstone is seeing strong customer demand across industries for its EaaS long-term rental services, which had 7 MW under contract in March 2021, 26 MW under contract in March 2022, and today contracts in excess of 35 MW, representing nearly 37% growth in one quarter alone," said CEO Darren Jamison.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 5.3% at $1.68 on the last check Monday.

