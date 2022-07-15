Payments Processor Stripe Lowers Internal Valuation By 28%: WSJ

by

Payments firm Stripe , which was last valued by private investors at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, reported Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

, which was last valued by private investors at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, reported Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter. Stripe informed staff that the internal share price was $29, compared to $40 in the most recent internal valuation, known as a 409A valuation. According to the source, the move reduced the implied valuation of those shares to $74 billion.

Stripe approved the lower share price effective June 30; however, the source said it didn’t explain the decision to lower its internal valuation.

Stripe is not the first high-profile company to reduce its 409A valuation. Instacart Inc. reduced its internal valuation from $39 billion to $24 billion earlier this year, citing the need to improve staff retention and recruiting by providing more potential upside with their options, writes WSJ.

Photo by RJA1988 from Pixabay

