Babylon Shares Gain On Plans To Accelerate Path To Profitability

- Babylon Holdings Ltd BBLN is soaring in the post-market session after it announced plans to accelerate its path to profitability through revenue and cost efficiencies in response to changing market conditions.
- These efficiencies will be implemented in 3Q22, with the projected financial benefit beginning in 4Q22, and are expected to generate savings of up to $100 million per year.
- Babylon raised its FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook from $(295) million to $(270) million or less, with a monthly December 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(18) million or less.
- Babylon reiterated its revenue expectation of $1.0 billion or more for FY22.
- Price Action: BBLN shares are trading higher by 2.97% at $1.04 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
