Is Tesla Sending Untrained Workers To Service Centers?

Tesla Inc TSLA is sending untrained employees to service centers to address issues as its customer fleet grows much faster than the service infrastructure, Electrek.com reported, citing sources.

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tesla is despatching employees who do not have service center experience to fix vehicles.

Some of these employees include salespeople, entry-level workers, or managers who have no training in servicing cars and are finding themselves in service centers working on vehicles.

The employees are paying attention to basic tasks such as changing tires, the report said.

Why The Move: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly recently communicated internally he is “unhappy” with the state of the electric vehicle maker’s service status and is making it a top priority to fix it.

Musk has told employees in a company-wide meeting last week that he aims to "revolutionize" Tesla's service with bigger centers and more specialization.

While that effort sounded more like an attempt to restructure the service unit, the report said the reinforcement action indicates that there are more serious issues with service in the short term that Tesla is trying to address.

Tesla ended the first quarter with 673 store and service locations.

Price Action: Tesla closed 8.5% lower at $639.3 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.