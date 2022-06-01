44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares jumped 63.9% to $3.9990 after the company announced the USPTO issued a patent to the company titled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses." After the market closed on Tuesday, Tonix also announced a $12.5 million share repurchase program.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT gained 58% to $2.32. Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of patient therapy access program for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT rose 39% to $0.7701 after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments.
- View, Inc. VIEW jumped 28% to $1.6250 as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales.
- Spark Networks SE LOV gained 27% to $2.68 after the company announced initiation of exploration of strategic alternatives.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI jumped 26.3% to $0.4350. Casi Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP surged 24% to $0.7825 after the company announced Fast Track designation for MTX110 development.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK jumped 23% to $0.69. iClick Interactive Asia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT surged 20.6% to $1.7850. Oncternal Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF jumped 19.7% to $1.94. 180 Life Sciences announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 18.3% to $35.98.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 16% to $1.3221.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH surged 14.8% to $13.48.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX jumped 14.5% to $5.36. CareMax announced plans to acquire medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares gained 12.7% to $4.1601.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT surged 12.6% to $1.25.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares rose 12.1% to $179.65 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.
- Missfresh Limited MF gained 11.1% to $0.1801.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 10.9% to $0.5853 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI gained 10.6% to $6.84. Rimini Street reported a stock repurchase plan increase from $15 million to $50 million and announced $5 million prepayment on its outstanding term loan.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV surged 8.8% to $55.72 following Q2 results.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT rose 8.7% to $0.77. Vyant Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.
Losers
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB shares dipped 38% to $3.26. Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs was recently arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.
- Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ fell 24% to $3.0393 after the company reported a $12 million offering.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX dropped 20.6% to $4.03.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares fell 19.8% to $5.10 after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS fell 18.3% to $20.79 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dipped 17.5% to $5.54.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 16.8% to $2.67.
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares fell 16.4% to $3.12. JanOne shares surged around 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dropped 16.2% to $23.86.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS fell 15.7% to $0.3603.
- Arcimoto, Inc. FUV declined 14.3% to $3.43.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 14.1% to $2.43.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 12.3% to $5.95.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dropped 12.3% to $1.1928.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dipped 11.4% to $5.13. Kirkland's recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL dropped 10.7% to $57.83.
- Novonix Limited NVX fell 10.3% to $10.38.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH dipped 10.2% to $8.50 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI declined 9.3% to $3.01.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR fell 9.3% to $0.2676. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY fell 8% to $3.0080 after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares fell 7.8% to $1.06 after dipping 32% on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company’s BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Information TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas