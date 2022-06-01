ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 12:14 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares jumped 63.9% to $3.9990 after the company announced the USPTO issued a patent to the company titled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses." After the market closed on Tuesday, Tonix also announced a $12.5 million share repurchase program.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT gained 58% to $2.32. Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of patient therapy access program for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT rose 39% to $0.7701 after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments.
  • View, Inc. VIEW jumped 28% to $1.6250 as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales.
  • Spark Networks SE LOV gained 27% to $2.68 after the company announced initiation of exploration of strategic alternatives.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI jumped 26.3% to $0.4350. Casi Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1.
  • Midatech Pharma plc MTP surged 24% to $0.7825 after the company announced Fast Track designation for MTX110 development.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK jumped 23% to $0.69. iClick Interactive Asia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT surged 20.6% to $1.7850. Oncternal Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF jumped 19.7% to $1.94. 180 Life Sciences announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 18.3% to $35.98.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 16% to $1.3221.
  • Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH surged 14.8% to $13.48.
  • CareMax, Inc. CMAX jumped 14.5% to $5.36. CareMax announced plans to acquire medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares gained 12.7% to $4.1601.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT surged 12.6% to $1.25.
  • Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares rose 12.1% to $179.65 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.
  • Missfresh Limited MF gained 11.1% to $0.1801.
  • Endo International plc ENDP rose 10.9% to $0.5853 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI gained 10.6% to $6.84. Rimini Street reported a stock repurchase plan increase from $15 million to $50 million and announced $5 million prepayment on its outstanding term loan.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV surged 8.8% to $55.72 following Q2 results.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT rose 8.7% to $0.77. Vyant Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.


Losers

  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB shares dipped 38% to $3.26. Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs was recently arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ fell 24% to $3.0393 after the company reported a $12 million offering.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX dropped 20.6% to $4.03.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares fell 19.8% to $5.10 after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS fell 18.3% to $20.79 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dipped 17.5% to $5.54.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 16.8% to $2.67.
  • JanOne Inc. JAN shares fell 16.4% to $3.12. JanOne shares surged around 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dropped 16.2% to $23.86.
  • Conformis, Inc. CFMS fell 15.7% to $0.3603.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. FUV declined 14.3% to $3.43.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 14.1% to $2.43.
  • Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 12.3% to $5.95.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dropped 12.3% to $1.1928.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dipped 11.4% to $5.13. Kirkland's recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL dropped 10.7% to $57.83.
  • Novonix Limited NVX fell 10.3% to $10.38.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH dipped 10.2% to $8.50 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI declined 9.3% to $3.01.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR fell 9.3% to $0.2676. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY fell 8% to $3.0080 after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares fell 7.8% to $1.06 after dipping 32% on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company’s BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Information TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas