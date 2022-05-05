QQQ
Sweden's Battery-Electric Volta Trucks To Enter US Market In 2023: What EV Investors Need To Know

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 5, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • A pilot evaluation program is slated for Los Angeles in mid-2023.
  • The company will manufacture vehicles in the U.S.

The Swedish electric vehicle company Volta Trucks has announced plans to enter the North American market.

What Happened: The privately held company plans to introduce its 100% battery electric commercial vehicles in North America in 2023, starting with the Volta Zero Class 7 truck which it describes as the “equivalent to the existing European 16-ton truck, with a dry or refrigerated cargo box.”

A pilot fleet of 100 Class 7 trucks will be made available for evaluation by Los Angeles-area customers in mid-2023, with U.S.-based production to follow in 2024.

Volta Trucks will roll out the Class 5 and Class 6 models, which it described as “akin to the EU 7.5- and 12-ton variants,” after the Class 7 is established in its new market.

See Also: Benzinga PreMarket Prep: Fed Meeting Reaction & Earnings

What Else Happened: The company also plans to introduce a “Truck as a Service” component that mirrors its European offerings, which Volta Trucks described as a “one-stop-shop that takes all of the elements needed to electrify a truck fleet, and brings them into a single offering and monthly payment.”

U.S.-based manufacturing is expected to be announced via an agreement with what Volta Trucks called “an experienced partner.”

“Since the launch of Volta Trucks in 2019 and the reveal of the Volta Zero in September 2020, we have used London, Paris, and other European launch cities, where fleets are increasingly converting to electric, to prove that our concepts align to customers’ needs,” said Carl-Magnus Norden, founder of Volta Trucks. “With more than 6,000 vehicle pre-orders in hand, from some of Europe’s largest fleet operators, it is time to expand our geographic horizons and look towards the significant market opportunity in North America.”

Photo courtesy of Volta Trucks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric truckselectric vehiclesSwedenVolta TrucksNews