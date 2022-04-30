Jack Dorsey Says This Was His 'Biggest Failing' At Twitter

Twitter, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey, who gave up his chief executive officer role at the social media platform late last year, shared his insights into what it would take to reinvigorate the platform.

Owning Up Responsibility: Twitter has always tried to do its best, given the information it had, Dorsey said in a series of tweets. The former CEO owned up responsibility for every decision that was made during his tenure. He also noted that whenever the company was wrong or went too far, it admitted and worked toward correcting it.

The comments come as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESLA) CEO Elon Musk took potshots at a Twitter executive for censorship.

Biggest Failing: For fixing the platform, it is important to get critical feedback in all forms, Dorsey said. He added that Twitter should get the space and time to address its issues, and that it should be done publicly.

"A transparent system, both in policy and operations, is the right way to earn trust," Dorsey said.

What matters for a service is how it works and acts and how quickly it learns and improves, the Twitter co-founder said. He conceded that his biggest failing was the quickness part. Although he noted that at least this problem is being addressed now and will be fixed.

Permanent Ban Isn't Right: Dorsey said he doesn't believe any permanent ban, with the exception of illegal activity, is right or should be allowed. Therefore, a protocol that is resilient to the layers above is essential, he added.

