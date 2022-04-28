GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Announces Auditing Change, Will Partner With Simon & Edward LLP

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has appointed Simon & Edward, LLP, as its new registered public accounting firm. The change was effective as of April 19, 2022. GreenBox had previously worked with BF Borgers CPA, and the change was made after the audit committee did a careful evaluation. The company notes that there was no issues or disagreement that prompted the change. Simon & Edward is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. “We would like to thank BF Borgers for their professionalism, expertise and guidance during their engagement,” said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “The change to Simon & Edward is essential as we prepare for the next stage of our growth and evolution as a public company and indicative of our continued commitment to strong governance practices.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information about the company, please visit www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

