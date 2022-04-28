Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect Q1 GDP slowing sharply to 1.1% annualized growth from Q4 growth of 6.9%.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 181,000 for the April 23 week from 184,000 in the previous week.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the Kansas City manufacturing index increasing further to 39 in April from 37 in March.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
