Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 2:54am   Comments
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect Q1 GDP slowing sharply to 1.1% annualized growth from Q4 growth of 6.9%.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 181,000 for the April 23 week from 184,000 in the previous week.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the Kansas City manufacturing index increasing further to 39 in April from 37 in March.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

