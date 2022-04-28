Benzinga To Host Jake Wujastyk In Partnership With Lupton Capital At The FinTwit Conference

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s speakers includes Jake Wujastyk of TrendSpider.

Wujastyk is a founding member at TrendSpider, an innovative charting platform designed to make the process of technical analysis more efficient. At TrendSpider, Wujastyk is presently Chief Evangelist and Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: WonderFi Acquires Coinberry, Cementing Commitment To 'Unified Access'

TrendSpider is one of the best ways to better automate and improve the accuracy of technical analysis at low cost, as well as to better manage the timing of entries and exits.

Graphic: Via TrendSpider.

Meet Wujastyk and many more in Las Vegas this May 13-14 by booking your ticket today!