 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barclays Cuts Qualtrics Price Target By 6%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
Barclays Cuts Qualtrics Price Target By 6%
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $32 to $30 after its Q1 beat.
  • Lenschow did not see considerable upside despite its continued performance, especially in terms of billings and net retention as the stock traded at a premium versus peers who saw valuations slip on macro uncertainty concurrently. 
  • Lenschow's Positives included: (1) Calculated billings beat consensus by ~8% and grew ~44% y/y (albeit with contribution from Clarabridge) and drove a beat across the P&L. (2) Net retention remained strong at 128% without Clarabridge in the numbers yet, and commentary stated +120% is a stable level. (3) Large customer momentum continued with the number of >$100k customers growing +40% for the second consecutive quarter. 
  • Negatives included: (1) Operating margin missed consensus expectations in the quarter, and guidance also came in lower than expected for Q2 and the FY as increased T&E and purchase price accounting for Clarabridge weigh. (2) Although this metric can fluctuate with the mix of multi-year deals, cRPO growth of 52% decelerated from 57% in Q4. 
  • Price Action: XM shares traded lower by 7.52% at $22.51 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for XM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for XM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XM)

JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Rating for Qualtrics International: Here's What You Need To Know
Where Qualtrics International Stands With Analysts
Qualtrics International Stock Surges After Q1 Beat, Clocks 50% Growth In Subscription Revenue
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2022
Qualtrics International Earnings Preview
Raymond James Lists Key Takeaways From Qualtrics' Proxy Filing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com