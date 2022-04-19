 Skip to main content

Sierra Wireless Inks New Partnership With Orange Wholesale France
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSX: SW) (NASDAQ: SWIR) has entered a new partnership with Orange Wholesale France, expanding its access to global networks and connectivity coverage across Europe. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Sierra Wireless initially collaborated with Orange Wholesale France in 2021 to enhance connectivity to its IoT customers.
  • "This partnership with Orange not only expands our Pan EU footprint, but also extends global access to the best networks in terms of speed, coverage, and a wide range of radio access technologies including LPWA," commented said Phil Brace, President, and CEO, Sierra Wireless.
  • Price Action: SW shares are trading higher by 5.38% at C$21.17 on TSX, and SWIR is higher by 5.34% at $16.77 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Contracts Small Cap

