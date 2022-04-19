Gogoro Confident Of Its Chip Supply: Reuters
- Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc’s (NASDAQ: GGR) Chief Executive Officer Horace Luke said that the company has an adequate amount of chips to meet its needs, Reuters reported.
- The report quoted Luke saying the company used far fewer chips than electric car makers and has a healthy supply of chips.
- Meanwhile, CEO Luke warned of a tightened chip supply scenario by year-end as it plans to grow in China, India, and Southeast Asia.
- The company’s stand comes amidst a global shortage of semiconductors that impacted automakers.
- Gogoro was recently listed on Nasdaq through a SPAC merger.
- Price Action: GGR shares are trading higher by 2.50% at $8.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
