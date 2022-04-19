 Skip to main content

Gogoro Confident Of Its Chip Supply: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 7:22am   Comments
  • Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc’s (NASDAQ: GGR) Chief Executive Officer Horace Luke said that the company has an adequate amount of chips to meet its needs, Reuters reported.
  • The report quoted Luke saying the company used far fewer chips than electric car makers and has a healthy supply of chips.
  • Meanwhile, CEO Luke warned of a tightened chip supply scenario by year-end as it plans to grow in China, India, and Southeast Asia.
  • The company’s stand comes amidst a global shortage of semiconductors that impacted automakers.
  • Gogoro was recently listed on Nasdaq through a SPAC merger.
  • Price Action: GGR shares are trading higher by 2.50% at $8.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Media

