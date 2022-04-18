Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Strengthens Management to Drive Innovation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope, a leader in the development of autonomous security capabilities, and known for its respect of diversity in company governance and management, has expanded its management team by promoting Doris Lam, Jason M. Gonzalez, Ronald J. Gallegos, and Ryan J. Fanciullo

The newly promoted executives will help drive Knightscope’s product innovation and sales growth in support of the company’s continued market expansion, with the company celebrating the deployment of a K5 ASR with one of the largest finance companies in the U.S.

In its 2022 State of Protective Intelligence Report, which surveyed security professionals, legal officers, compliance officers, and corporate attorneys at U.S. companies with more than 5,000 employees, the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence (“OCPI”) noted that 88% of the respondents maintain that their companies are experiencing a substantial uptick in physical threat activity that is expected to grow even further as the year progresses (https://ibn.fm/LPpq5).

Eighty-five percent of the respondents also believe the physical threat landscape has dramatically changed and expanded compared to the beginning of 2021. In fact, in its 2021 report, OCPI noted that only 64% of the respondents acknowledged their companies were experiencing a rise in

