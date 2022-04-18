Mullen Automotive Plans To Take EV Battery Production In-House
- Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) plans to start Electric Vehicle battery pack production in its research & development facility in California.
- The company is redeveloping the facility to make room for EV battery packs production.
- The battery packs will be used in Mullen's EV vehicle lineup, including the ONE EV Cargo Van, FIVE EV Crossover, and DragonFLY EV Sportscar programs.
- The initiative is an attempt to reduce dependency on third-party suppliers and reduce the risk associated with material and supply shortages.
- "The entire industry is struggling with supply chain issues and the more control we have in-house, the better off our vehicle programs will be," said chairman and CEO David Michery.
- Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 5.09% at $2.27 in premarket on the last check Monday.
