Mullen Automotive Plans To Take EV Battery Production In-House
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 6:07am   Comments
  • Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULNplans to start Electric Vehicle battery pack production in its research & development facility in California.
  • The company is redeveloping the facility to make room for EV battery packs production.
  • The battery packs will be used in Mullen's EV vehicle lineup, including the ONE EV Cargo Van, FIVE EV Crossover, and DragonFLY EV Sportscar programs.
  • The initiative is an attempt to reduce dependency on third-party suppliers and reduce the risk associated with material and supply shortages.
  • "The entire industry is struggling with supply chain issues and the more control we have in-house, the better off our vehicle programs will be," said chairman and CEO David Michery.
  • Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 5.09% at $2.27 in premarket on the last check Monday.

