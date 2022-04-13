Meten Registers $1.6M Gross Billing In Q1 From Metaverse Vocational Education Courses
- Meten Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) said it raked in a gross billing of RMB10 million ($1.57 million) from its metaverse educational courses in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Meten launched the trial of its metaverse vocational education courses in December 2021.
- The courses cover subjects such as video post-production, game rendering, architectural visualization, interior design, UI/UX design, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) application.
- The company expects a gross billing of RMB50 million (approximately $7.86 million) from the courses in FY22.
- “We will continue to launch the Courses in major cities in China, once the number of COVID-19 cases declines sufficiently,” said CEO Alan Peng.
- Price Action: METX shares are trading higher by 13.6% at $0.15 on the last check Wednesday.
