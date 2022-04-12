 Skip to main content

17 Injured In Brooklyn Subway Shooting; Suspect Still At Large
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 4:49pm   Comments
17 Injured In Brooklyn Subway Shooting; Suspect Still At Large

A subway station in Brooklyn was the scene of a mass shooting and smoke bomb attack this morning that left 17 people injured, and the assailant is still on the loose.

What Happened: According to a CBS News report, a man wearing a green utility vest was riding in a subway car when he put on a gas mask and set off a smoke bomb before taking out a gun and opening fire.

"The train at that time began to fill with smoke," said Keechant Sewell, commissioner of the New York Police Department. "He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform."

What Happened Next: Investigators say the gunman emptied several magazines' worth of ammunition, and a Glock-style handgun was found inside of the 36th Street station where the train emptied out.

Police are investigating the attack as a premeditated crime and not an act of terrorism. As of this writing, the suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Photo: Pixnio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Brooklyn subway shooting

