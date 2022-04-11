Lion Electric, Transit Truck Bodies Launch Heavy-Duty Truck
- Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) and Transit Truck Bodies launched a new lightweight, aerodynamic, 100% heavy-duty electric truck ideally suited for last-mile urban delivery.
- This vehicle was developed as part of the Mobel mobilization project that the government of Quebec is supporting to finance.
- Designed by Transit, this zero-emission vehicle built on a Lion6 chassis features an e-Classik box, which is lighter than the standard model and adapted explicitly to urban roads.
- "Today, the e-Classik box combined with our Lion6 chassis allows us not only to meet transportation fleet needs, but also society's expectations as we fight climate change and transition to zero-emission transportation," stated Marc Bédard, CEO – Founder of Lion Electric.
- Price Action: LEV shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $7.54 on NYSE and lower by 0.53% at C$9.47 on TSX on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.