 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lion Electric, Transit Truck Bodies Launch Heavy-Duty Truck
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Lion Electric, Transit Truck Bodies Launch Heavy-Duty Truck
  • Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) and Transit Truck Bodies launched a new lightweight, aerodynamic, 100% heavy-duty electric truck ideally suited for last-mile urban delivery.
  •  This vehicle was developed as part of the Mobel mobilization project that the government of Quebec is supporting to finance.
  • Designed by Transit, this zero-emission vehicle built on a Lion6 chassis features an e-Classik box, which is lighter than the standard model and adapted explicitly to urban roads.
  • "Today, the e-Classik box combined with our Lion6 chassis allows us not only to meet transportation fleet needs, but also society's expectations as we fight climate change and transition to zero-emission transportation," stated Marc Bédard, CEO – Founder of Lion Electric.
  • Price Action: LEV shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $7.54 on NYSE and lower by 0.53% at C$9.47 on TSX on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEV)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com