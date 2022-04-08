Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) Poised To Increase Visibility In Autonomous Driving

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cepton continues to be at forefront of state-of-the-art engineering science; sponsors The AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II and serves as an exclusive LiDAR supplier

During this competition, faculty members and students from ten North American universities will spend four years developing autonomous vehicles that require no human interaction in their operations

Participating teams will work with directional lidars for the first time as academic community recognizes Cepton lidars for their exceptional combination of performance, reliability, and embeddability

As a leading innovator in the LiDAR space, Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) has always been committed to becoming the bridge between cutting-edge science and the automotive industry. Autonomous driving and its great enabler – LiDAR technology – are ready to take over mobility space, as the innovative technology makes strides in terms of decreasing costs and improving commercialization potential. Cepton appears determined to be a visible part of that landscape, as it becomes a sponsor and an exclusive LiDAR provider for ten universities in North America gathered in a four-year STEM education program called The AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II (https://ibn.fm/283iq).

A result of the partnership between GM and SAE, The AutoDrive Challenge(TM) is designed to advance STEM education and contribute to the ground-breaking work within the autonomous driving space. Participating academic institutions include…

