Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) To Present At BofA Securities Global Automotive Summit

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content.
April 07, 2022 3:38pm   Comments
Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jun Pei and Chief Financial Officer Hull Xu will be participating in the BofA Securities Global Automotive Summit on April 13, 2022. According to the announcement, Cepton is scheduled to present at 1:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 13. Interested parties may visit https://ibn.fm/Q4V6i to register to view a live webcast of the presentation. The registration link and Cepton’s investor presentation can also be found at https://investors.cepton.com.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/su7gC

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart citiessmart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT(R)”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cepton.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CPTN

Image sourced from Unsplash

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

