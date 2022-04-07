Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W) Releases Letter To Stockholders

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, published a letter to its stockholders from CEO David Palach.

“We achieved multiple significant milestones in 2021, successfully transitioning Save Foods from a research and development focused organization to a commercial enterprise, fueled by the transformational May 2021 listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market through an initial public offering that raised gross proceeds of $12 million.

Even though we were an R&D focused company for much of 2021, and despite ongoing travel impacts related to COVID-19, I am pleased to report our team delivered 89% revenue growth over 2020,” Palach states in the letter. “With the capital in place to begin executing our vision in earnest, we embarked on an ambitious agenda in the second half of the year to accelerate our penetration into key markets and fortify our foundation for long-term growth.

As part of that foundation, we completed the build-out of Save Foods Ltd.’s new headquarters and R&D center in Neve Yarak, Israel, providing ample room for our growing team to perform as we scale our operations in the fiscal quarters ahead. This facility completements our growing global network of agents in Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Peru.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. The company’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatments not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SaveFoods.co.

