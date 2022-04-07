Fission Uranium Becomes Debt Free After Credit Facility Repayment
- Fission Uranium Corp (TSX: FCU) (OTC: FCUUF) has repaid the remaining ~$7 million balance of its secured credit facility. The company is now completely debt and lien-free.
- As of April 7, 2022, Fission Uranium holds ~C$40 million of cash and cash equivalents and has no debt.
- Fission also continues to advance PLS - its high-grade, near-surface uranium project in Saskatchewan, Canada – on schedule and expects to complete its feasibility study before 2022-end.
- "Fission continues to deliver on our business strategy, advancing the high-grade, near-surface PLS uranium project in Saskatchewan, Canada, while also strengthening our finances and balance sheet," commented CEO Ross McElroy.
- Price Action: FCU shares are trading higher by 10.75% at C$1.03 on TSX, and FCUUF is higher by 14.% at $0.84 on the last check Thursday.
