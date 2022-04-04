Mullen (NASDAQ: MULN) Appoints Former Tesla Exec To SVP Of Global Manufacturing, Planning

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has promoted John Taylor to the role of senior vice president of Global Manufacturing and Strategic Planning; Taylor had been serving as vice president of manufacturing for Mullen since January. Throughout his career, Taylor has gained impressive experience, including the management of several plant start-ups and more than 12 vehicle launches in the United States and around the world. Taylor began his career with General Motors where he served as launch manager, operations manager, and machine and equipment manager, was involved with 11 major automotive vehicle launches. Taylor joined Tesla in 2010 as one of the company’s first 50 employees, leading the advanced manufacturing engineering group. Taylor played a key role in the opening of Tesla’s Fremont facility, overseeing manufacturing operations for the Tesla Model S and managing architecture for future EV projects. “John brings a wealth of experience in the EV manufacturing space. He plays a critical role in the ongoing setup and expansion of Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center in Tunica, Mississippi,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “John’s international manufacturing experience will come into play as he strategizes and evaluates Mullen’s other domestic and international manufacturing opportunities.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

