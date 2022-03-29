Cepton's Lidar Tech Unlocking Possibilities For Smart Solutions In Cape Town

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) recently entered into a partnership with Fibre Based Integrations, an established fiber optics systems house, to develop a lidar-based vehicle detection system aimed at assisting the creation of smart transportation infrastructure in Cape Town, South Africa. “The use of Cepton’s innovative lidar technology will allow the system to provide authorities with analytics designed to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists and pedestrians alike,” reads a recent article. The autonomous vehicle sector has widely acclaimed lidar technology as a key sensor technology; it has a higher spatial resolution, which allows it to perform better than cameras and radars in various weather and lighting conditions. “Josh Goosen, system engineer at Fibre Based Integrations, remarked in relation to the Cepton partnership, ‘The reason we chose to deploy lidars in our vehicle detection and classification systems is their superior accuracy. We found Cepton lidars to be the best performing and most accurate compared with others we tested, and this has unlocked new possibilities for implementing our smart city solutions with the City of Cape Town.’”

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT(R)”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cepton.com.

About InvestorWire

