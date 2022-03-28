 Skip to main content

This Knockoff Meme Coin Is Up 220% Today Amid Renewed Interest In Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 9:56pm   Comments
As Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) see renewed interest from investors, one knockoff coin — Shiba Toby (CRYPTO: SHBT) — is up 220.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000007997.

                Shiba Toby Price Performance

 

Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour + 220.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin +217.5%
24-hour against Ethereum +214.4%
7-day +321.8%
30-day +89.2%
YTD Performance N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.15 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 4.1% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002714.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

Why It Matters: Shiba Toby — which calls Shiba Inu its “meme father” — is a token on cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s BNB Chain.

The project behind the cryptocurrency says its game is in beta testing and will be implemented on the smart contract, enabling game enthusiasts to earn the Shiba Toby token when they win.

The token also plans to launch non fungible tokens (NFTs) soon.

Read Next: Major South American City To Launch NFTs And Accept Bitcoin For Property Taxes

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Meme Coins Shiba Inu Shiba TobyCryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

