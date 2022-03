Cepton Technologies Announces Participation In Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cepton Technologies (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance Micro Motion Technology(RM) (“MMT”) lidar solutions, will be participating in this month’s Maxim Virtual Growth Conference. CPTN CEO Dr. Jun Pei will be participating in a panel discussion during the one-day conference, which is scheduled for March 29, 2022. Titled “Taking the Wheel: Making Cars and Mobility Smarter,” the panel will feature other automotive leaders as well and is slated to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Pei will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

To view the panel discussion, visit https://ibn.fm/fXYA5

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/2ItqW

About Cepton Technologies Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other top-10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about the company, visit www.Cepton.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CPTN

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.