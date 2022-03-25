Waitr Unveils New Initiatives To Support Delivery Drivers
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) has implemented new initiatives to support its delivery drivers amid a surge in gasoline prices.
- The company has launched a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations.
- The driver needs to activate the GasCard within the driver app to avail of the discount.
- Waitr has also adjusted its driver pay as another way to help drivers.
- Price Action: WTRH shares are trading higher by 8.42% at $0.43 in premarket on the last check Friday.
