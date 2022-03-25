 Skip to main content

Waitr Unveils New Initiatives To Support Delivery Drivers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 5:59am   Comments
  • Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRHhas implemented new initiatives to support its delivery drivers amid a surge in gasoline prices.
  • The company has launched a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations.
  • The driver needs to activate the GasCard within the driver app to avail of the discount.
  • Waitr has also adjusted its driver pay as another way to help drivers.
  • Price Action: WTRH shares are trading higher by 8.42% at $0.43 in premarket on the last check Friday.

