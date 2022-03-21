Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) Announces Results of Pear-Loss Pilot

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection designed to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, has released results from a two-season pilot project indicating that SVFD’s proprietary treatment reduces pear loss by 60%. The trial was conducted with Israeli packer Rafkor Ltd., which has now signed on as a commercial customer of Save Foods.

According to the announcement, when Rafko used Safe Foods’ treatment on two varieties of pears, Kostya and Spadona, that were stored long term, the company experienced an average of 60% less waste. SVFD noted that post-harvest disease can be a major factor in the long-term storage of pears, with losses because of decay as high as 50% to 60%, which represents a significant impact on food security, profitability and the ability of growers to sustainably manage natural resources. Rafkor, which also handles other stone fruit such as citrus and pomegranates, treats about 40% of the pears produced in Israel, so the results of the study were important. The company is now looking to expand its use of Save Foods’ products with its other fruit. “We have shown time and again that our treatment is effective and has a positive impact on waste reduction and on the bottom line for growers, packers and retailers,” said Safe Foods Israeli subsidiary CEO Dan Sztybel in the press release. “So far all our commercial trials have converted to commercial customers, which is a testament to the effectiveness and significance of our eco-friendly products. . . . We believe that reducing food loss and waste is now more important than ever. According to the UN’s World Food Programme, the number of people on the edge of famine now stands at 44 million, up from 27 million in 2019. Experts believe the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will further exacerbate the global food system, which was already strained under supply chain issues and changing weather patterns.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifood tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses that process produce such as citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

