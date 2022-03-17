Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on housing starts and permits for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a rebound to a 1.700 million annual rate for February housing starts versus January's rate of 1.638 million. February’s permits are likely to slow to a 1.850 million rate.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 221,000 for the March 12 week from 227,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 15 in March from 16 in the previous month.
- Data on industrial production for February will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production, which climbed 1.4% in January, is projected to increase 0.5% in February.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
