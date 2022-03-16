Cepton To Serve As Official Sponsor Of AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), an innovative provider of lidar-based solutions for automotive applications, today announced that it was selected as an official sponsor and exclusive lidar supplier for the prestigious AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II competition program. According to the update, the AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II is a four-year STEM education program in which ten universities in North America each form a dedicated team of faculty members and students to develop an autonomous vehicle (“AV”) that can navigate urban driving courses as described by SAE Standard (J3016(TM)) Level 4 automation. “We are pleased to support AutoDrive Challenge II as a sponsor and the exclusive lidar supplier. We felt this program offered us a fantastic opportunity to help advance the lidar education in both the automotive industry and academia,” said Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of Cepton. “Lidar is going mainstream with it being deployed in advanced driver assistance systems (‘ADAS’) in everyday consumer vehicles to be available in the next few years. This sensor technology is not only capable of improving vehicle safety but also critical in enabling higher levels of autonomy. We are dedicated to helping proliferate the benefits of lidar technology by focusing on increasing its mass-market scalability with our proprietary Micro Motion Technology (MMT(R)), which is designed to enable an optimal balance between performance, reliability and affordability. While we look forward to working with all the participants to help enhance their AV projects with lidar perception, we are also excited to learn from the experience working with such an intellectual community.”

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT(R)”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cepton.com.

