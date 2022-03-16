 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:28am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After rising 3.8% in January, analysts expect retail sales to increase 0.4% in February.
  • Data on import and export prices for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices rising 1.5% in February, while export prices might increase 1.3%.
  • Data on business inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 1.1% in January, following a very strong 2.1% build in December.
  • The housing market index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. With mortgage rates surging, analysts expect the housing market index declining slightly to 81 in March from February's reading of 82.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts are expecting for an incremental 25-basis-point rate-hike during the meeting.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

