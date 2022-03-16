Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After rising 3.8% in January, analysts expect retail sales to increase 0.4% in February.
- Data on import and export prices for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices rising 1.5% in February, while export prices might increase 1.3%.
- Data on business inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 1.1% in January, following a very strong 2.1% build in December.
- The housing market index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. With mortgage rates surging, analysts expect the housing market index declining slightly to 81 in March from February's reading of 82.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts are expecting for an incremental 25-basis-point rate-hike during the meeting.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
