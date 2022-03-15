 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 3:53am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The Producer Price Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are expected to rise 1% in February.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the Empire State index rising to 8.0 in March from 3.1 in February.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for January will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com