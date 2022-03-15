Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Producer Price Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are expected to rise 1% in February.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the Empire State index rising to 8.0 in March from 3.1 in February.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for January will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
