Astra Inks Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Spaceflight
- Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) entered a multi-launch contract with Spaceflight Inc. Deal terms not disclosed.
- This agreement provides Spaceflight with launch opportunities using Astra's launch services through 2025.
- The first launch is planned for today, March 14, 2022, at the Astra Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska, but maybe shifted to March 15, 2022, depending on conditions at the launch site.
- Together, Astra and Spaceflight are rapidly accelerating the cadence of how companies get to space.
- Today's planned launch, Spaceflight's Astra-1, will take three Spaceflight customers, including Portland State Aerospace Society and NearSpace Launch, to a 525 km circular sun-synchronous orbit.
- Price Action: ASTR shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $3.68 on the last check Monday.
