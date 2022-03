Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 671 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) .

. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 56.02% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 56.02% to reach a new 52-week low. Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $77.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $77.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.18%. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock hit a yearly low of $411.18. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $411.18. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $119.78 on Monday morning, moving down 1.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $119.78 on Monday morning, moving down 1.99%. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares made a new 52-week low of $332.88 on Monday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $332.88 on Monday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares moved down 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.15, drifting down 2.82%.

shares moved down 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.15, drifting down 2.82%. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares were down 6.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.56.

shares were down 6.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.56. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares set a new 52-week low of $478.45. The stock traded down 0.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $478.45. The stock traded down 0.22%. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $172.30 on Monday morning, moving down 2.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $172.30 on Monday morning, moving down 2.97%. China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.41.

shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.41. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $68.62 and moving down 6.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $68.62 and moving down 6.92%. China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Monday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Monday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a yearly low of $189.56. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $189.56. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $117.32 on Monday, moving up 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $117.32 on Monday, moving up 2.72%. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $102.18 on Monday. The stock was down 5.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $102.18 on Monday. The stock was down 5.44% for the day. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.00. Shares traded down 7.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $26.00. Shares traded down 7.44%. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $155.20.

shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $155.20. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.01. The stock traded down 4.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $35.01. The stock traded down 4.73%. Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock hit a yearly low of $386.04. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $386.04. The stock was down 3.24% for the day. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.92 on Monday, moving down 3.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.92 on Monday, moving down 3.3%. Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $95.70.

shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $95.70. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) shares moved down 5.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.99, drifting down 5.73%.

shares moved down 5.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.99, drifting down 5.73%. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $171.23 on Monday, moving down 1.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $171.23 on Monday, moving down 1.27%. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares moved down 8.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.06, drifting down 8.59%.

shares moved down 8.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.06, drifting down 8.59%. NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Monday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Monday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock hit a yearly low of $149.76. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $149.76. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock set a new 52-week low of $120.26 on Monday, moving down 2.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $120.26 on Monday, moving down 2.85%. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock drifted down 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $126.51.

stock drifted down 3.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $126.51. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.66%. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares made a new 52-week low of $122.16 on Monday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $122.16 on Monday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) stock drifted down 3.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.55.

stock drifted down 3.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.55. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock hit $44.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%.

stock hit $44.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.79%. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares set a new yearly low of $99.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $99.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock hit $25.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%.

stock hit $25.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $119.50. Shares traded down 2.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $119.50. Shares traded down 2.61%. KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares hit a yearly low of $7.31. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.31. The stock was up 1.29% on the session. Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.97. Shares traded up 1.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.97. Shares traded up 1.11%. Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock hit a yearly low of $14.29. The stock was down 8.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.29. The stock was down 8.36% for the day. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $60.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $60.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock hit a yearly low of $47.94. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $47.94. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.02. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.02. The stock was down 2.85% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.61 on Monday morning, moving down 1.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.61 on Monday morning, moving down 1.24%. IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) stock hit $96.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.

stock hit $96.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%. SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $31.65 and moving down 2.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $31.65 and moving down 2.98%. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $51.66. The stock traded down 5.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $51.66. The stock traded down 5.05%. Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares made a new 52-week low of $51.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $51.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.40. The stock was down 5.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.40. The stock was down 5.07% on the session. Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock drifted down 9.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.13.

stock drifted down 9.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.13. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $27.61. Shares traded down 9.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $27.61. Shares traded down 9.54%. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.00. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.00. The stock was down 5.28% on the session. Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $190.98. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $190.98. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. RH (NYSE:RH) stock set a new 52-week low of $320.81 on Monday, moving up 3.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $320.81 on Monday, moving up 3.58%. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares made a new 52-week low of $94.06 on Monday. The stock was down 4.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $94.06 on Monday. The stock was down 4.89% for the day. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a yearly low of $14.93. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.93. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.44. The stock traded down 1.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.44. The stock traded down 1.14%. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.78 on Monday, moving down 3.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.78 on Monday, moving down 3.97%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $58.61. Shares traded down 3.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $58.61. Shares traded down 3.96%. GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares set a new yearly low of $83.68 this morning. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $83.68 this morning. The stock was down 7.34% on the session. China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.00. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.00. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares were down 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.80.

shares were down 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.80. On Holding (NYSE:ONON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.29. Shares traded down 5.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.29. Shares traded down 5.04%. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares fell to $15.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.38%.

shares fell to $15.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.38%. Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $111.96. Shares traded down 2.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $111.96. Shares traded down 2.38%. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.76. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.76. The stock was down 0.14% on the session. HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) stock hit a yearly low of $32.26. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.26. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $84.58 on Monday, moving down 2.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $84.58 on Monday, moving down 2.88%. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) shares set a new 52-week low of $96.97. The stock traded down 0.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $96.97. The stock traded down 0.55%. Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares hit a yearly low of $43.85. The stock was down 4.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $43.85. The stock was down 4.87% on the session. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock hit a yearly low of $13.44. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.44. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.95 and moving down 5.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.95 and moving down 5.38%. Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.49 on Monday morning, moving down 3.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.49 on Monday morning, moving down 3.98%. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares set a new yearly low of $50.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $50.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.71% on the session. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $127.20. The stock traded up 1.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $127.20. The stock traded up 1.38%. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.88. The stock traded down 0.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.88. The stock traded down 0.21%. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.56. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.56. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) shares hit a yearly low of $22.35. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.35. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.62. The stock traded down 2.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.62. The stock traded down 2.52%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) stock drifted down 4.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87.

stock drifted down 4.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. Informatica (NYSE:INFA) shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.55.

shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.55. Maximus (NYSE:MMS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $72.05. Shares traded up 0.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $72.05. Shares traded up 0.21%. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.15.

shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.15. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares hit a yearly low of $78.09. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $78.09. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock drifted down 2.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.03.

stock drifted down 2.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.03. Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.45.

shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.45. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares moved down 0.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.22, drifting down 0.82%.

shares moved down 0.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.22, drifting down 0.82%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.23. The stock traded down 2.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.23. The stock traded down 2.68%. National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock hit $38.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.

stock hit $38.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) shares set a new 52-week low of $117.73. The stock traded down 3.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $117.73. The stock traded down 3.54%. DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock hit a yearly low of $73.26. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $73.26. The stock was down 1.63% for the day. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares fell to $4.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.

shares fell to $4.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares set a new yearly low of $54.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $54.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.03. The stock traded up 0.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.03. The stock traded up 0.3%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares moved down 7.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.80, drifting down 7.89%.

shares moved down 7.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.80, drifting down 7.89%. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.46. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.46. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Monday, moving down 6.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Monday, moving down 6.91%. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares hit a yearly low of $31.97. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.97. The stock was up 0.81% on the session. Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.87 on Monday morning, moving down 5.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.87 on Monday morning, moving down 5.42%. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock hit a yearly low of $31.00. The stock was down 9.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.00. The stock was down 9.33% for the day. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.49. The stock traded up 1.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.49. The stock traded up 1.79%. Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.77. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.77. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $58.19 and moving down 8.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $58.19 and moving down 8.98%. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.11 and moving down 4.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.11 and moving down 4.35%. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares moved down 5.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.42, drifting down 5.32%.

shares moved down 5.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.42, drifting down 5.32%. MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) stock drifted down 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.74.

stock drifted down 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.74. BlackRock Innovation (NYSE:BIGZ) stock drifted down 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72.

stock drifted down 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72. HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock drifted down 13.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.50.

stock drifted down 13.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.50. Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.51. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.51. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.61 and moving down 1.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.61 and moving down 1.3%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.22.

shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.22. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday, moving down 8.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday, moving down 8.99%. Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $28.65. Shares traded up 0.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $28.65. Shares traded up 0.57%. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares moved down 3.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.04, drifting down 3.49%.

shares moved down 3.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.04, drifting down 3.49%. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock hit $60.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.75%.

stock hit $60.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.75%. Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Monday. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Monday. The stock was down 4.11% for the day. MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 27.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 27.65% on the session. Brady (NYSE:BRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $41.70. Shares traded up 1.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $41.70. Shares traded up 1.0%. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.68. The stock traded down 6.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.68. The stock traded down 6.94%. Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) stock drifted down 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.83.

stock drifted down 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.83. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Monday, moving down 1.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Monday, moving down 1.17%. TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock drifted down 2.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.41.

stock drifted down 2.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.41. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares fell to $14.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%.

shares fell to $14.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares moved down 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 0.57%.

shares moved down 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 0.57%. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.33. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.33. The stock was down 3.7% on the session. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.33 and moving down 3.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.33 and moving down 3.02%. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.14. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.14. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Monday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Monday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Monday morning, moving down 5.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Monday morning, moving down 5.09%. Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved down 3.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.89, drifting down 3.16%.

shares moved down 3.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.89, drifting down 3.16%. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares fell to $2.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.45%.

shares fell to $2.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.45%. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.86. Shares traded down 2.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.86. Shares traded down 2.91%. BlackRock Capital (NYSE:BCAT) shares hit a yearly low of $15.84. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.84. The stock was down 1.17% on the session. B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.10. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.10. The stock was up 0.9% on the session. Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock hit $16.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.71%.

stock hit $16.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.71%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday, moving down 12.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday, moving down 12.75%. Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) stock drifted down 5.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.47.

stock drifted down 5.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.47. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.68 on Monday, moving up 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.68 on Monday, moving up 0.36%. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.75. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.75. The stock was down 7.23% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.98. Shares traded down 1.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.98. Shares traded down 1.52%. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.10. Shares traded down 1.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.10. Shares traded down 1.01%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.94 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.94 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%. VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.22. Shares traded down 7.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.22. Shares traded down 7.77%. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.02% on the session. AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) stock hit $20.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.81%.

stock hit $20.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.81%. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares moved up 1.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.59, drifting up 1.0%.

shares moved up 1.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.59, drifting up 1.0%. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares were down 4.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.62.

shares were down 4.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $44.62. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock hit $6.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.71%.

stock hit $6.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.71%. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Monday, moving down 4.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Monday, moving down 4.15%. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares fell to $7.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.48%.

shares fell to $7.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.48%. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock hit $10.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.5%.

stock hit $10.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.5%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Monday. The stock was up 2.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Monday. The stock was up 2.55% for the day. CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.06 on Monday morning, moving down 2.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.06 on Monday morning, moving down 2.66%. SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.85%. Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.30. The stock traded down 7.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.30. The stock traded down 7.72%. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.62. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.62. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares were down 6.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.43.

shares were down 6.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.43. AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 5.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 5.32% on the session. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares fell to $5.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 19.86%.

shares fell to $5.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 19.86%. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Monday morning, moving down 3.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Monday morning, moving down 3.51%. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.88. The stock was down 5.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.88. The stock was down 5.07% on the session. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%. Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.25 and moving down 4.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.25 and moving down 4.37%. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares hit a yearly low of $10.11. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.11. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session. Repay Hldgs (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares fell to $13.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.

shares fell to $13.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%. Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Monday morning, moving down 5.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Monday morning, moving down 5.26%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a yearly low of $21.71. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.71. The stock was down 4.6% on the session. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.26 on Monday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.26 on Monday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock hit $5.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.59%.

stock hit $5.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.59%. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) stock drifted down 3.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.95.

stock drifted down 3.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.95. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.87 and moving down 3.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $17.87 and moving down 3.88%. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock drifted down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48.

stock drifted down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Monday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Monday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares fell to $9.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.

shares fell to $9.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares fell to $6.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.11%.

shares fell to $6.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.11%. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock hit a yearly low of $12.65. The stock was down 22.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.65. The stock was down 22.88% for the day. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares were down 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.87.

shares were down 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.87. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares set a new yearly low of $11.93 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.93 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares moved down 2.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.17, drifting down 2.48%.

shares moved down 2.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.17, drifting down 2.48%. WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shares moved down 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91, drifting down 3.21%.

shares moved down 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91, drifting down 3.21%. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares hit a yearly low of $8.34. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.34. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares fell to $43.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.51%.

shares fell to $43.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.51%. Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock drifted down 10.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18.

stock drifted down 10.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.96 this morning. The stock was down 10.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.96 this morning. The stock was down 10.07% on the session. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock hit $1.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 23.34%.

stock hit $1.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 23.34%. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.46. The stock traded down 0.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.46. The stock traded down 0.43%. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.36. The stock traded down 5.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.36. The stock traded down 5.66%. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.37 on Monday, moving down 6.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.37 on Monday, moving down 6.11%. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.38 and moving up 2.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.38 and moving up 2.46%. Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares set a new yearly low of $11.25 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.25 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Monday morning, moving down 56.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Monday morning, moving down 56.02%. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares moved down 0.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.68, drifting down 0.65%.

shares moved down 0.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.68, drifting down 0.65%. ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares fell to $42.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 22.31%.

shares fell to $42.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 22.31%. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) shares fell to $17.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

shares fell to $17.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) shares set a new yearly low of $3.25 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.25 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session. 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.24%. Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.53. Shares traded down 0.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.53. Shares traded down 0.85%. Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Monday. The stock was down 11.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Monday. The stock was down 11.5% for the day. AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares hit a yearly low of $25.56. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.56. The stock was down 2.57% on the session. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 3.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 3.52%. Western Asset Diversified (NYSE:WDI) stock hit a yearly low of $15.96. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.96. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares were down 13.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.90.

shares were down 13.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.90. Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Monday, moving down 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Monday, moving down 0.45%. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.80 and moving down 1.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.80 and moving down 1.43%. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) shares set a new yearly low of $33.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares moved down 3.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86, drifting down 3.71%.

shares moved down 3.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86, drifting down 3.71%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares moved down 3.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15, drifting down 3.17%.

shares moved down 3.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15, drifting down 3.17%. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.56. Shares traded down 27.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.56. Shares traded down 27.24%. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock hit a yearly low of $51.30. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $51.30. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Monday, moving down 5.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Monday, moving down 5.15%. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.82. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.82. The stock was up 2.16% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.70. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.70. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.70. Shares traded down 39.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.70. Shares traded down 39.31%. First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares fell to $11.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%.

shares fell to $11.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares set a new yearly low of $12.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares set a new yearly low of $23.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.48. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.48. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Monday, moving down 5.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Monday, moving down 5.54%. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Monday morning, moving down 4.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Monday morning, moving down 4.41%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.59 on Monday, moving down 2.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.59 on Monday, moving down 2.4%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares set a new yearly low of $14.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock hit a yearly low of $36.30. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.30. The stock was down 1.46% for the day. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares fell to $3.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.79%.

shares fell to $3.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.79%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) stock hit $8.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%.

stock hit $8.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares were down 2.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.42.

shares were down 2.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.42. FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE:FTHY) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.12.

shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.12. Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.65 on Monday morning, moving down 1.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.65 on Monday morning, moving down 1.76%. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.19%. Spartan Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock was down 8.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock was down 8.4% on the session. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell to $7.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.

shares fell to $7.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock drifted up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.98.

stock drifted up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.98. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Monday, moving up 1.61%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.50. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.50. The stock was down 0.47% on the session. Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.04 and moving down 1.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.04 and moving down 1.1%. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.81 and moving down 17.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.81 and moving down 17.86%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.39 on Monday morning, moving down 1.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.39 on Monday morning, moving down 1.84%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.71. Shares traded down 1.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.71. Shares traded down 1.45%. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) stock hit a yearly low of $12.44. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.44. The stock was up 1.74% for the day. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Monday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Monday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock drifted down 0.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.24.

stock drifted down 0.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.24. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Monday. The stock was down 14.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Monday. The stock was down 14.42% for the day. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.03.

shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.03. Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday, moving down 6.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday, moving down 6.34%. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) shares fell to $11.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%.

shares fell to $11.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.25%. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income (NYSE:NMAI) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.09 on Monday, moving down 2.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.09 on Monday, moving down 2.38%. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock hit $8.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.51%.

stock hit $8.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.51%. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock drifted down 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87.

stock drifted down 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock drifted down 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.95.

stock drifted down 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Monday, moving down 0.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Monday, moving down 0.21%. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.68 and moving up 0.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.68 and moving up 0.72%. OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock drifted down 3.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.93.

stock drifted down 3.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.93. Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) stock drifted down 1.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70.

stock drifted down 1.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock drifted up 6.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.06.

stock drifted up 6.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.06. Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Monday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Monday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.96 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.96 on Monday, moving up 0.25%. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares hit a yearly low of $12.36. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.36. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Monday. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Monday. The stock was down 4.63% for the day. Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) shares moved down 3.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.39, drifting down 3.33%.

shares moved down 3.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.39, drifting down 3.33%. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.23.

shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.23. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Monday, moving down 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Monday, moving down 0.97%. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.56%. Allspring Income (AMEX:EAD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.48. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.48. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock hit $7.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.

stock hit $7.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock hit $2.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.65%.

stock hit $2.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.65%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.82%. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Monday morning, moving down 2.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Monday morning, moving down 2.26%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 11.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 11.51% on the session. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Monday, moving down 9.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Monday, moving down 9.71%. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.36. The stock traded down 4.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.36. The stock traded down 4.07%. Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.91 on Monday, moving down 2.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.91 on Monday, moving down 2.6%. El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.92. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.92. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock drifted down 9.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.84.

stock drifted down 9.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.84. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 1.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 1.14%. Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) shares hit a yearly low of $33.65. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $33.65. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares fell to $12.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.88%.

shares fell to $12.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.88%. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.41 and moving down 11.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.41 and moving down 11.4%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Monday morning, moving down 0.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Monday morning, moving down 0.86%. Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.15. The stock traded down 1.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.15. The stock traded down 1.64%. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Monday, moving down 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Monday, moving down 1.19%. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares moved down 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.52, drifting down 0.79%.

shares moved down 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.52, drifting down 0.79%. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded down 14.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded down 14.03%. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Monday morning, moving down 0.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Monday morning, moving down 0.39%. Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.98% for the day. Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Monday. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Monday. The stock was down 5.08% for the day. NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock hit $17.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.

stock hit $17.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.60. Shares traded down 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.60. Shares traded down 0.24%. CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.78. Shares traded down 3.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.78. Shares traded down 3.68%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.75 and moving down 2.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.75 and moving down 2.26%. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.88. Shares traded down 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.88. Shares traded down 5.56%. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.95. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.95. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.25%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.29.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.29. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock hit $2.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.

stock hit $2.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock hit a yearly low of $8.64. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.64. The stock was down 6.95% for the day. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.59.

shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.59. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.10. Shares traded down 4.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.10. Shares traded down 4.72%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares moved up 2.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.00, drifting up 2.58%.

shares moved up 2.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.00, drifting up 2.58%. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was down 8.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was down 8.82% on the session. Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares moved down 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.02, drifting down 0.42%.

shares moved down 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.02, drifting down 0.42%. Unifi (NYSE:UFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.13 on Monday, moving down 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.13 on Monday, moving down 0.29%. Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.48%. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.01. Shares traded down 2.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.01. Shares traded down 2.56%. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) shares hit a yearly low of $7.07. The stock was down 13.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.07. The stock was down 13.66% on the session. Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.30. Shares traded down 0.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.30. Shares traded down 0.27%. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE:JGH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.14. Shares traded down 1.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.14. Shares traded down 1.71%. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) stock hit $11.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.

stock hit $11.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.77%. Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) shares fell to $11.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.42%.

shares fell to $11.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.42%. Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.30. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.30. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock drifted down 6.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.78.

stock drifted down 6.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.78. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) stock drifted down 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.18.

stock drifted down 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.18. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.96. The stock traded down 2.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.96. The stock traded down 2.15%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock hit $32.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.

stock hit $32.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%. Allspring Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.33. The stock traded down 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.33. The stock traded down 0.96%. View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday, moving down 6.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday, moving down 6.57%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.43%. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) stock hit $7.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.64%.

stock hit $7.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.64%. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares hit a yearly low of $10.05. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.05. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.69. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.69. The stock was down 8.66% on the session. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.74. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.74. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.33%. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Monday, moving down 3.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Monday, moving down 3.23%. Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares moved down 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 4.25%.

shares moved down 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 4.25%. Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 6.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 6.68%. Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares were down 3.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.11.

shares were down 3.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.11. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) stock hit a yearly low of $54.00. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $54.00. The stock was down 0.97% for the day. Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%. Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares set a new yearly low of $14.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares set a new yearly low of $11.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% on the session. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.77. Shares traded down 5.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.77. Shares traded down 5.24%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.93 and moving down 0.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.93 and moving down 0.75%. Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving down 0.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.16 and moving down 0.84%. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.64. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.64. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.19 and moving down 4.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.19 and moving down 4.68%. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) shares fell to $14.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.

shares fell to $14.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%.

shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%. Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 4.46% on the session. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.45. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.45. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Monday, moving down 0.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Monday, moving down 0.08%. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.10 and moving down 7.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.10 and moving down 7.89%. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.68.

shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.68. Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Monday, moving down 5.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Monday, moving down 5.34%. Allspring Global Dividend (NYSE:EOD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.27. The stock was down 7.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.27. The stock was down 7.44% on the session. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock drifted down 10.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.

stock drifted down 10.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares fell to $5.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.56%.

shares fell to $5.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.56%. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) stock hit $8.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.04%.

stock hit $8.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.04%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) stock hit $9.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%.

stock hit $9.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.37. Shares traded down 0.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.37. Shares traded down 0.88%. Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.35%. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.97. The stock traded down 1.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.97. The stock traded down 1.54%. Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 8.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 8.33%. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.80 and moving down 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.80 and moving down 2.43%. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Monday morning, moving down 0.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Monday morning, moving down 0.85%. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 8.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 8.06% on the session. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.16. Shares traded down 5.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.16. Shares traded down 5.43%. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock hit $2.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.35%.

stock hit $2.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.35%. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares moved down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.34, drifting down 0.7%.

shares moved down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.34, drifting down 0.7%. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares fell to $2.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.78%.

shares fell to $2.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.78%. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares set a new yearly low of $10.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock hit $4.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.22%.

stock hit $4.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.22%. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 7.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 7.88%. Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares moved down 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.50, drifting down 0.48%.

shares moved down 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.50, drifting down 0.48%. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.56%. Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 4.08% on the session. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.54%. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Monday. The stock was down 1.53% for the day. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.86 and moving up 2.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.86 and moving up 2.21%. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Monday, moving down 3.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Monday, moving down 3.42%. BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 17.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 17.34% on the session. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday, moving down 3.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday, moving down 3.4%. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 4.75% on the session. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares fell to $3.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.64%.

shares fell to $3.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.64%. Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares were down 9.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77.

shares were down 9.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.77. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) shares set a new yearly low of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares fell to $3.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.2%.

shares fell to $3.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.2%. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.57. The stock traded down 1.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.57. The stock traded down 1.17%. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.17. Shares traded down 2.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.17. Shares traded down 2.52%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares fell to $1.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.

shares fell to $1.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) stock drifted down 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.46.

stock drifted down 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.46. John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE:JHS) shares fell to $13.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.

shares fell to $13.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%. 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving 0.0% (flat). 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 9.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 9.0%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.84. Shares traded down 4.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.84. Shares traded down 4.35%. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.52% for the day. Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.95. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.95. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Monday, moving down 1.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Monday, moving down 1.63%. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Monday morning, moving down 7.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Monday morning, moving down 7.34%. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Monday morning, moving down 6.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Monday morning, moving down 6.06%. Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) shares moved down 3.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.13, drifting down 3.43%.

shares moved down 3.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.13, drifting down 3.43%. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock drifted up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.04.

stock drifted up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.04. AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ:ATY) shares moved up 6.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 6.91%.

shares moved up 6.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 6.91%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock hit $4.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.93%.

stock hit $4.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.93%. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell to $2.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.98%.

shares fell to $2.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.98%. Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 19.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 19.02% for the day. John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.58 on Monday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.58 on Monday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.67 and moving down 1.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.67 and moving down 1.24%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell to $10.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.

shares fell to $10.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock drifted down 4.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20.

stock drifted down 4.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares set a new yearly low of $3.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Monday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Monday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock was up 3.15% on the session. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.67. The stock traded down 4.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.67. The stock traded down 4.85%. Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Monday morning, moving down 44.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Monday morning, moving down 44.74%. Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) stock drifted down 3.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50.

stock drifted down 3.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.49 and moving up 1.73%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.49 and moving up 1.73%. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.27.

shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.27. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares moved down 4.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 4.95%.

shares moved down 4.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 4.95%. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) shares set a new yearly low of $8.27 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.27 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE:RMI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares were down 8.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.

shares were down 8.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35. Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.60. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.60. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.98.

shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.98. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock hit $6.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.92%.

stock hit $6.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.92%. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares moved down 6.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55, drifting down 6.89%.

shares moved down 6.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.55, drifting down 6.89%. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares fell to $18.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.05%.

shares fell to $18.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.05%. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday, moving down 2.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday, moving down 2.49%. Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock hit $12.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.08%.

stock hit $12.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.08%. Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock hit $2.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%.

stock hit $2.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%. DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.47 on Monday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.47 on Monday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock traded down 0.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock traded down 0.81%. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 7.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 7.17% on the session. Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.23. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.23. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) stock hit $9.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%.

stock hit $9.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Monday morning, moving down 4.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Monday morning, moving down 4.32%. Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.79. Shares traded down 2.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.79. Shares traded down 2.36%. Virtus Global (NYSE:VGI) shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.33.

shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.33. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock traded down 7.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock traded down 7.81%. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Monday, moving down 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Monday, moving down 0.38%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 9.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 9.72% on the session. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock hit $3.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.58%.

stock hit $3.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.58%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.91. Shares traded down 2.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.91. Shares traded down 2.51%. PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE:PGP) shares moved down 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.53, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.53, drifting down 0.69%. Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day. Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares fell to $3.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.

shares fell to $3.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Monday, moving down 6.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Monday, moving down 6.74%. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 4.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 4.21%. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.99. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.99. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock hit $3.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

stock hit $3.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares fell to $2.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%.

shares fell to $2.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares moved down 6.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 6.39%.

shares moved down 6.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 6.39%. CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares moved down 2.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting down 2.22%.

shares moved down 2.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting down 2.22%. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Monday, moving down 12.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Monday, moving down 12.57%. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock hit $4.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%.

stock hit $4.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Monday morning, moving down 6.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Monday morning, moving down 6.68%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded down 9.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded down 9.02%. Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.11%. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares moved down 8.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 8.02%.

shares moved down 8.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 8.02%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving down 5.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving down 5.77%. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock hit $7.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.85%.

stock hit $7.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.85%. Graham (NYSE:GHM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.39. Shares traded down 3.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.39. Shares traded down 3.4%. Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Monday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Monday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day. Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock drifted down 3.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.69.

stock drifted down 3.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day. Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Monday, moving down 2.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Monday, moving down 2.95%. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.48. Shares traded down 2.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.48. Shares traded down 2.27%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) stock hit $7.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%.

stock hit $7.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares fell to $5.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.67%.

shares fell to $5.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.67%. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Monday, moving down 5.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Monday, moving down 5.74%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock drifted down 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51.

stock drifted down 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.

shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.85. Shares traded down 0.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.85. Shares traded down 0.5%. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares were up 3.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.40.

shares were up 3.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.40. Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Monday. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Monday. The stock was down 5.03% for the day. Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.65 and moving down 5.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.65 and moving down 5.71%. Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.68. Shares traded down 5.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.68. Shares traded down 5.95%. Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.27. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.27. The stock was down 4.59% on the session. PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) shares fell to $1.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.8%.

shares fell to $1.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.8%. Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.73.

shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.73. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares were down 8.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.66.

shares were down 8.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.66. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares moved down 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.17, drifting down 0.53%.

shares moved down 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.17, drifting down 0.53%. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Monday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) shares fell to $3.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.01%.

shares fell to $3.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.01%. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Monday, moving down 0.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Monday, moving down 0.17%. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.59 and moving down 7.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.59 and moving down 7.36%. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock hit $1.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.

stock hit $1.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares were down 10.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.

shares were down 10.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Monday morning, moving down 1.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Monday morning, moving down 1.94%. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was down 8.64% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.25. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.25. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.42%.

stock hit $2.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.42%. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares fell to $1.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.

shares fell to $1.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 11.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 11.0%. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares were down 32.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares were down 32.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30. Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.46 this morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.46 this morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock hit $0.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.19%.

stock hit $0.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.19%. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 11.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 11.6%. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.62 and moving down 4.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.62 and moving down 4.13%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved up 5.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70, drifting up 5.84%.

shares moved up 5.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70, drifting up 5.84%. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares moved down 9.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56, drifting down 9.99%.

shares moved down 9.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56, drifting down 9.99%. Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares were down 8.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.18.

shares were down 8.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.18. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.50 and moving down 10.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.50 and moving down 10.65%. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Monday, moving down 9.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Monday, moving down 9.0%. Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.26. Shares traded down 1.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.26. Shares traded down 1.52%. First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock was down 37.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock was down 37.33% on the session. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday, moving down 4.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday, moving down 4.44%. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was down 4.98% on the session. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was up 6.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was up 6.06% for the day. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.81.

shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.81. Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session. ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Monday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Monday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day. Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.46. Shares traded down 6.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.46. Shares traded down 6.7%. Takung Art (AMEX:TKAT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Monday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Monday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day. Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 12.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 12.71% for the day. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock traded down 15.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock traded down 15.23%. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.88.

shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.88. Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.0%. Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 5.39% on the session. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 1.11% for the day. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares were down 16.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.

shares were down 16.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 1.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 1.66%. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 16.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving down 16.93%. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares moved down 23.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 23.22%.

shares moved down 23.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 23.22%. Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session. Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 1.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 1.72%. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 3.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 3.64%. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX:DXF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Monday morning, moving up 2.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Monday morning, moving up 2.61%. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.09%. Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday morning, moving down 6.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday morning, moving down 6.73%. Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday morning, moving down 4.96%.

