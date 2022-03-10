Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Consumer Price Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer prices rising 0.7% in February following a 0.6% increase in the previous month.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims rising to 218,000 for the March 5 week from 215,000 in the previous week.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget statement for February will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect a $124.0 deficit in February.
