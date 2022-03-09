BZ Bites: In $100M Series C, AngelList Ups Valuation To $4B

AngelList announced Wednesday a $100 million funding round that brought its valuation to $4 billion.

The development comes as the venture fundraising platform is spending large amounts on growth initiatives; through the pandemic, the firm added to its offering RUVs and Stack.

Tiger Global led the round while Accomplice participated.

Going forward, AngelList is focused on increasing the rate of innovation in the world.

“We're also opening up a community round on AngelList itself for GPs who have made an investment on the platform in the last 12 months," said AngelList CEO Avlok Kohli.