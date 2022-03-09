Save Foods Unveils Results From Trial To Boost Strawberries' Shelf Life

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced promising results from a recent trial whereby Save Foods’ research and development team managed to dramatically extend the shelf life of strawberries. Of all fresh produce, strawberries have one of the highest levels of waste, with an estimated 64% lost before they are ever eaten in the U.S. This waste occurs at all stages of the supply chain and, in the U.S. alone, is valued at approximately $1.4 billion. “Our research demonstrated an 85% reduction in waste with Save Foods’ treatment,” said Uri Bach, R&D innovation manager at Save Foods. “On day 15, our research team recorded an 81% loss for the control group (industry standard), while the loss was only 14% for strawberries treated with Save Foods’ treatment. Save Foods is committed to prolonging the freshness and shelf life of fresh produce, resulting in less waste and higher profits along the supply chain.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. The company’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SaveFoods.co.

