Cepton Releases Date For Financial Report, Business Update

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) (“MMT) lidar solutions, has announced when it plans to report its FY2021 financial results as well as a business update. According to the announcement, the company will release the information on March 10, 2022. In accordance with reporting its financial report and business update, Cepton has also scheduled a conference call and webcast for the same day; the call will begin at 2 p.m. PT. Those interested can call 844-826-3035 to listen to the live call. Two hours following the event, a replay of the conference call will be available until March 24, 2022. Anyone who is interested in the replay can dial 844-512-2921; use the passcode 10164513. An archived webcast of the webinar can be found on the company’s investor relations page.

About Cepton Technologies Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology, or MMT(R) (“MMT”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other top-10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.Cepton.com.

