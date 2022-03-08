Here's Why Barclays Boosted Its Estimates For Block
- Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised his estimates for Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) gross profit and EBITDA as the fintech quietly raised the pricing on its Cash App's Instant Deposit feature.
- The feature is "one of Cash App's biggest drivers of gross profit."
- The change "appears to be effectively a ~17% increase over prior rates," Ramsey said in a note to investors.
- The price increase could produce an upside of $63 million -$170 million in FY2022 gross profit and drive an EBITDA increase of 7.1%-19.1%.
- According to Cash App's terms and conditions, the pricing for Instant Deposit is currently 0.5%-1.75%, with a minimum fee of $0.25 versus its prior pricing of 1.5%.
- Ramsey has an Overweight rating on Block.
- Price Action: SQ shares closed higher by 3.21% at $100.64 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
