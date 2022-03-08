 Skip to main content

Here's Why Barclays Boosted Its Estimates For Block
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:07pm   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised his estimates for Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) gross profit and EBITDA as the fintech quietly raised the pricing on its Cash App's Instant Deposit feature.
  • The feature is "one of Cash App's biggest drivers of gross profit."
  • The change "appears to be effectively a ~17% increase over prior rates," Ramsey said in a note to investors.
  • The price increase could produce an upside of $63 million -$170 million in FY2022 gross profit and drive an EBITDA increase of 7.1%-19.1%.
  • According to Cash App's terms and conditions, the pricing for Instant Deposit is currently 0.5%-1.75%, with a minimum fee of $0.25 versus its prior pricing of 1.5%. 
  • Ramsey has an Overweight rating on Block.
  • Price Action: SQ shares closed higher by 3.21% at $100.64 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

