Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. jobs report for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 390,000 rise for nonfarm payroll growth in February, following a 467,000 gain in the previous month.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
