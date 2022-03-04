 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 4:00am   Comments
  • U.S. jobs report for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 390,000 rise for nonfarm payroll growth in February, following a 467,000 gain in the previous month.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

