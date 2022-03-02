Cepton, Fibre Based Integrations Collaborate To Bring Smart Solutions To Cape Town

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley-based smart lidar solution provider, together with Fibre Based Integrations, an established fiber optics systems house, are collaborating to develop lidar-based vehicle detection solutions in Cape Town, South Africa, to enable city-wide smart transportation infrastructure. According to the update, the joint effort combines Fibre Based Integrations’ expertise in optics system integration and Cepton’s innovative lidar technologies to help the city of Cape Town monitor lane usage and identify vehicles using incorrect lanes. Fibre Based Integrations has deployed vehicle classification systems on traffic lights at intersections and overhead devices that incorporate Cepton’s Helius(R) Smart Lidar System with Vista(R)-P lidar sensors. “The reason we chose to deploy lidars in our vehicle detection and classification systems is their superior accuracy,” said Josh Goosen, system engineer at Fibre Based Integrations. “We have previously tested radars and some other types of sensors, and we found that they lack the resolution needed to accurately locate and count vehicles and provide accurate 3D information about their sizes and speeds.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/4I8Iu

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT(R)”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve its vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and tier 1-studded metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about the company, visit www.Cepton.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CPTN

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.