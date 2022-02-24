 Skip to main content

Why Yandex Shares Are Plunging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 3:20pm   Comments
Russian internet technology company Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) is plummeting Thursday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The significant decline in Russia's largest tech stock is part of a wider collapse of Russian stocks, as investors fear conflict escalation. 

Thursday marks the fifth straight day of declines for Yandex shares as anticipation of an invasion contributed to the slide over the last week.

The fall in Yandex comes as the U.S. and other allied countries increase sanctions against Russia designed to negatively impact its economy and put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yandex operates internet search engines in Russia.

YNDX Price Action: Yandex shares are down more than 50% over the last week. 

The stock was down 36.9% at $21.63 at time of publication.

Photo: Web Summit from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

