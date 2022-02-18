Builders FirstSource Plans New $1B Stock Buyback
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Board authorized a repurchase of $1 billion of its common shares.
- Under the completed share repurchase programs authorized in August and November of 2021, a total of 30.6 million shares were repurchased at an aggregate cost of $2 billion or an average price of $65.43 per share.
- The company had ~176.8 million shares outstanding as of February 17, 2022.
- Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 3.03% at $71.14 on the last check Friday.
