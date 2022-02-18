 Skip to main content

Builders FirstSource Plans New $1B Stock Buyback
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 1:09pm   Comments
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Board authorized a repurchase of $1 billion of its common shares.
  • Under the completed share repurchase programs authorized in August and November of 2021, a total of 30.6 million shares were repurchased at an aggregate cost of $2 billion or an average price of $65.43 per share.
  • The company had ~176.8 million shares outstanding as of February 17, 2022.
  • Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 3.03% at $71.14 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

